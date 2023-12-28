From Hyundai Creta Facelift to New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Upcoming car launches in India 2024
Upcoming cars in India in 2024 include the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Hyundai Creta, the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Maruti Suzuki eVX, the Tata Harrier EV, the Tata Punch EV, the Tata Curvv EV, the Kia EV9, and the Mahindra XUV.e8.
Over the next 12 months, India is set to witness the introduction of numerous new cars in the Indian automotive sector. Several automakers have even officially announced the launch of their upcoming electric vehicles in 2024, reported HT Auto.
