From Hyundai Creta Facelift to New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Upcoming car launches in India 2024

Over the next 12 months, India is set to witness the introduction of numerous new cars in the Indian automotive sector. Several automakers have even officially announced the launch of their upcoming electric vehicles in 2024, reported HT Auto.

Moreover, these new models are anticipated to enable leading car manufacturers to enter the burgeoning EV market in the country, where electric vehicles currently constitute less than seven percent of the overall vehicle sales. Here are some of the upcoming cars coming to India in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift 2024 Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for the launch of the facelifted GLS, its flagship model, on January 8, 2024. The SUV, revealed globally earlier, boasts a redesigned front grille, updated headlamp cluster, and modified front bumper. Riding on new 20-inch alloy wheels, the GLS facelift offers an enhanced exterior. Inside, the Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown interior themes contribute to the upgraded ambiance. The dual-screen dashboard features the latest MBUX user interface with three display options.

Notable additions include an off-road mode with a 360-degree camera and a "transparent bonnet" display. Mercedes-Benz India will announce the prices for the GLS facelift during its Annual Press Conference, where plans for the upcoming year, including launches in both Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Vehicle segments, will be outlined. The anticipated cost of the GLS facelift is expected to surpass ₹1 crore (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta Hyundai Motor is all set to begin the new year with a bang. The automaker is gearing up to launch its all-time popular selling SUV in India - the Creta with a facelift version. As per a report from HT Auto, the much awaited SUV is likely to be showcased on January 16, 2024. In terms of the competition, the Creta 2024 could join Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos to bring the new connected tail light feature. Previously, certain spy shots also highlighted that the 2024 iteration of Creta SUV could have similar design elements to Hyundai’s global SUV Palisade. This could be possibly true as the front face of the SUV is expected to feature vertical LED light set up and parametric grille.

The upcoming Creta SUV is anticipated to feature a redesigned light setup, sequential turn indicators, and a dual-screen setup in the front. The interior may adopt an all-black theme with dual-tone seats, while new features include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS technology. The powertrain options are expected to encompass a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.5L diesel engine, with various transmission choices.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Mahindra's highly anticipated 5-door version of the Thar SUV is nearing its official debut, as revealed in recent spy shots circulating online. The camouflaged test model showcases production-ready alloy wheels with a new diamond-cut pattern, LED headlamps, and circular LED DRLs, indicating its advanced stage of preparation. Positioned as a more practical alternative to the 3-door Thar, the upcoming model boasts user-friendly features like a spacious second row, electric sunroof, expanded infotainment system, central armrest, height-adjustable seatbelts, rear AC vents, and a significantly larger boot space.

The SUV will have an extended wheelbase to accommodate these enhancements and is expected to feature the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options, 4x4 capabilities, and a potential rear-wheel-drive variant for a more affordable starting price. Competing with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the 5-door Force Gurkha, the Mahindra Thar 5-door is set to launch soon, offering an enticing blend of off-road prowess and practicality.

New generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Anticipated to hit the Indian market in 2024, Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the latest iteration of the Swift hatchback. Unveiled a few months ago at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the new generation Swift has already been launched in Japan and is currently undergoing testing in India.

Reportedly, the fourth generation of the Swift showcases subtle yet impactful design updates, accompanied by a range of new features that ensure improved performance compared to its predecessor. Notable additions include a 360-degree camera and various Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beam assist, a driver monitoring system, and a collision mitigation braking system, contributing to enhanced safety.

The hatchback is equipped with Suzuki's latest Z-series engine, replacing the existing 1.2-litre K-series powertrain. While detailed specifications are yet to be disclosed by the automaker, Maruti Suzuki assures that the new Swift will deliver superior fuel efficiency and increased torque at lower speeds.

Maruti Suzuki eVX While holding the title of India's leading car manufacturer in both volume production and sales figures, Maruti Suzuki has not yet entered the swiftly expanding electric vehicle sector. At the February 2023 Auto Expo, the company unveiled an electric vehicle concept, offering a glimpse of a forthcoming all-electric SUV.

Named the eVX, it was once again presented at the Japan Mobility Show later in the year, featuring various updates. The eVX is anticipated to be introduced in India next year as Maruti Suzuki's inaugural electric car. It is constructed on a newly developed platform exclusively designed for electric vehicles and boasts a 60 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

With dimensions of 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, it aligns with the standard size of most compact SUVs. Upon its release, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is set to enter competition with contenders such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Tata Harrier EV Tata Motors has officially announced the introduction of an electric version for its flagship Harrier SUV, following the recent significant facelift. Unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the Harrier EV is constructed on the Gen 2 EV architecture and will feature both V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging capabilities. The Harrier EV has been observed undergoing testing on roads in anticipation of its launch in the coming months. Despite being spotted, details regarding the electric SUV's range, performance, and features remain relatively scarce at this point.

Tata Punch EV The upcoming addition to Tata Motors' electric vehicle lineup, expected to make its debut in India next year, is the Punch. As the smallest SUV in Tata's portfolio, the Punch is already available in internal combustion engine (ICE) and compressed natural gas (CNG) versions. Upon its release, the Punch will mark the fourth model from Tata to offer ICE, CNG, and electric vehicle (EV) variants. The Punch EV is anticipated to incorporate Tata's Ziptron technology, a system already utilized in other Tata EVs like the Nexon. The battery size for the Punch EV is likely to be similar to those used in models such as the Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. In its long-range version, the Tata Punch EV is expected to boast a range exceeding 300 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Curvv EV Scheduled for a 2024 launch, the Curvv EV represents Tata Motors' third entry into the electric car segment. Following the debut of its internal combustion engine (ICE) version, the Curvv EV is set to join Tata's electric vehicle lineup. Built on Tata Motor's X1 platform, the Curvv EV will undergo substantial modifications to transition into an electric vehicle (EV)-ready configuration.

Reports suggest an anticipated range of 400 to 500 kilometers on a single charge for the Curvv electric SUV. However, it remains unclear whether Tata Motors will opt for the same battery utilized in the Nexon EV facelift.

Kia EV9 The Korean automotive company is set to broaden its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India by unveiling the three-row electric SUV, the EV9. Utilizing the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 boasts a length exceeding five meters and is designed to provide an impressive range of up to 541 kilometers on a single charge. The EV9 is anticipated to be available in two variants. On a global scale, the EV9 is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) iteration of the EV will feature a robust 160 kWh electric motor, showcasing increased power. With an 800-volt electrical architecture, the EV9 facilitates ultra-fast charging capabilities. Kia asserts that a mere 15-minute charging session can provide the EV9 with a range of 239 kilometers.

Mahindra XUV.e8 Expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India, Mahindra and Mahindra is set to introduce an electric SUV based on the XUV700, marking the company's second electric offering following the XUV400. Mahindra had unveiled five upcoming electric SUVs during an event in the United Kingdom in August of the previous year.

Branded under the Born Electric label, the XUV.e8 is anticipated to feature dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive technology. Mahindra is expected to equip the XUV.e8 EV with a minimum 60 kWh battery pack, along with additional features such as level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 5G connectivity, and more.

