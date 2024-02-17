From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Curvv: Upcoming SUVs expected to debut this year
Indian SUV market experiences growth with record-breaking sales in 2023. Tata set to launch innovative Curvv with digital features. Mahindra introduces Thar 5-door variant and XUV300 facelift. Hyundai to launch Creta N Line and Alcazar facelift with updated designs and features.
The Indian automotive industry has started 2024 on a high note, building on the momentum from the previous year. With a record-breaking 41.08 lakh units of passenger vehicles sold in 2023, the market has seen an 8.3% increase in sales, largely driven by the popularity of SUVs, which accounted for nearly half of total dispatches, reported HT Auto.