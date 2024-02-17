From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Curvv: Upcoming SUVs expected to debut this year

The Indian automotive industry has started 2024 on a high note, building on the momentum from the previous year. With a record-breaking 41.08 lakh units of passenger vehicles sold in 2023, the market has seen an 8.3% increase in sales, largely driven by the popularity of SUVs, which accounted for nearly half of total dispatches, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the year unfolds, several key launches and upgrades are anticipated, shaping the landscape of the Indian SUV market, adds the publication.

Tata Curvv

As per the report, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Curvv, a coupe SUV set to rival the Hyundai Creta. Breaking new ground, Tata is offering the Curvv with both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains. The ICE version boasts a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine generating 167bhp and 280Nm of torque, along with a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine delivering 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Diesel variants will feature the trusted 1.5-liter unit from the Nexon.

The Curvv promises innovation in design with increased use of digital surfaces. The concept model showcases a multifunction steering wheel with touch panels, an illuminated brand logo, a fully digital instrument cluster, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and touch-based AC controls. Tata seems committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra, known for its rugged Thar off-roader, is expanding the lineup with a five-door variant. Spotted during numerous test runs, the Thar 5-door will feature larger 19-inch alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, circular LED headlamps, a single-pane sunroof, and front parking sensors, reported HT Auto. Inside, a revamped cabin offers new upholstery, a larger infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and additional comfort features.

Mahindra XUV 300 Facelift

In addition to the Thar 5-door variant, Mahindra is preparing to launch the facelifted XUV300. Spy shots hint at exterior tweaks, including a redesigned grille, bonnet, and bumper, along with new C-shaped LED DRLs and alloy wheels. The interior is expected to feature a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit and a redesigned center console. The XUV300 is likely to retain its 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines, maintaining its position in the competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Reportedly, Hyundai is set to elevate the Creta lineup with the performance-oriented Creta N Line, scheduled for a mid-March 2024 launch. Cosmetic enhancements include revised bumpers, grille, side skirts, larger alloy wheels, and a prominent spoiler. Inside, N Line-specific elements, an all-black interior theme with red accents, and a comprehensive set of features make the Creta N Line a standout in the compact SUV category. Powering the N Line is a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and potentially a 6-speed manual option.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Reportedly, following the success of the Alcazar launched in 2021, Hyundai is gearing up for a midlife facelift similar to the Creta. The updates include revisions to the front grille, front and rear LED lights, bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The Alcazar will continue to be powered by the reliable 1.5-liter turbo engine, with options for a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Another engine variant, producing 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, will offer a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

With these exciting launches and upgrades, the Indian SUV market in 2024 is set to maintain its growth trajectory. As automakers continue to innovate and cater to diverse consumer preferences, the competition is fierce, promising a dynamic and vibrant year ahead for SUV enthusiasts.

