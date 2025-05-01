Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / From Kia Clavis to Tata Altroz facelift: Car launches expected in May 2025

From Kia Clavis to Tata Altroz facelift: Car launches expected in May 2025

Livemint

In May 2025, the Indian automotive sector anticipates multiple launches, featuring the Kia Clavis, Tata Altroz Facelift, an upgraded MG Windsor EV, and the Volkswagen Golf GTi, showcasing the industry's continued expansion and advancements in vehicle offerings.

Another key launch expected this month is the Tata Altroz Facelift, tipped to arrive on 22..

The Indian automotive industry has continued its strong momentum into 2025, having posted consistent growth both year-on-year and month-on-month since January. After closing the financial year 2024-25 on a high note, the market is now preparing for another busy month, with several new passenger vehicle launches lined up for May. As per a latest report from HT Auto, here are some of the expected car launches likely to take place this month.

Among the most anticipated launches is the Kia Clavis, the latest MPV from the South Korean automaker. Contrary to earlier speculation that it would replace the Carens, the Clavis will likely instead be sold alongside it, positioned above the current generation. Kia is expected to launch the Clavison 8 May. The new model is expected to come packed with additional features, including ventilated rear seats, a redesigned dashboard with refreshed upholstery and colour options, a 360-degree parking camera, and a larger infotainment system. However, it is likely to carry forward the same engine line-up as the Carens.

Another key launch expected this month is the Tata Altroz Facelift, tipped to arrive on 22 May, though Tata Motors has yet to officially confirm the date. This marks the first major update for the Altroz since its debut in 2020. The facelifted model is expected to receive subtle styling tweaks such as revamped lighting units, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheel designs. Inside, buyers can look forward to a refreshed steering wheel, a new interior colour scheme, and minor feature enhancements. Engine options are set to remain unchanged, with the Altroz continuing to offer its existing range of petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

In the electric vehicle segment, MG Motor India is reportedly gearing up to introduce an upgraded version of its Windsor EV. First launched in September 2024 with a 38kWh battery, the new variant is expected to feature a 50.6kWh battery pack, boosting its range to better compete in the growing EV market. While the design is likely to remain unchanged, MG is rumoured to be adding a few feature updates to the new variant. The larger battery pack, already available in international markets, will make the Windsor heavier but more practical for longer journeys.

Completing the lineup is Volkswagen’s Golf GTi, marking the brand’s first-ever introduction of the iconic hatchback to the Indian market. The high-performance GTi variant will arrive as a fully imported model and is expected to command a premium price, with estimates starting at over 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 265hp and 370Nm of torque, the Golf GTi will likely send power to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

