The month of February is expected to witness several major car launches. According toHT Auto, at least three highly anticipated vehicles are set to be launched, with multiple carmakers confirming releases in the coming weeks.

Kia Syros As per the publication, Kia is poised to unveil the price of its newest subcompact SUV, the Syros, on February 1. Having been showcased in India in December and featured prominently at the Auto Expo 2025, the Syros is set to slot in between Kia’s popular Sonet and Seltos models. This tallboy SUV promises to stand out with a distinctive boxy design and boasts several first-in-segment features aimed at offering a more comfortable ride.

Inside, the Syros features a roomy interior with unique touches such as sliding and reclining rear seats, rear-seat ventilation, and a three-screen setup that spans an impressive 30 inches. Powering the vehicle is a choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel variant. Both engines are available with manual, automatic, and DCT gearbox options. Kia claims the Syros will offer impressive fuel efficiency, with mileage ranging from 17.65 kmpl to 20.75 kmpl, depending on the variant.

Audi RS Q8 Performance Audi is set to bring its most powerful SUV to India on February 17, with the eagerly awaited 2025 RS Q8 Performance. Already available for bookings with a token amount of ₹5 lakh, this luxury SUV promises blistering performance, thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Capable of producing 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, the RS Q8 Performance variant ups the ante with a powerful 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

With a 48V mild-hybrid system, this powerhouse SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h. Audi enthusiasts in India will no doubt be eager to experience the raw performance and luxury of this high-end vehicle.

MG M9 EV Following its grand unveiling at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, MG Motor is preparing to launch its first three-row electric MPV, the M9 EV. Dubbed the electric limousine, the M9 is expected to make waves in India as a premium offering in the growing EV market. The company began accepting pre-bookings for the M9 EV on January 17.

Positioned to compete with other electric MPVs like the Kia EV9, BYD Sealion 7, and Hyundai Ioniq 9, the M9 EV will join MG’s expanding electric portfolio, which already includes the ZS EV and Comet EV. While the official launch date has yet to be announced, the M9 is expected to capture the attention of eco-conscious families seeking a luxurious, sustainable vehicle.

MG Cyberster In addition to the M9 EV, MG Motor is preparing to launch its first electric sports car, the Cyberster. The two-seater roadster made a significant impression at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and MG has already begun accepting bookings for this performance-driven electric vehicle.