From Mahindra Thar to Kia Seltos: Top SUVs in 2023 under 15 lakh

The demand for SUVs in India has risen. Not only the SUV segment is generating high sales numbers for automakers in India but it is also giving a tough fight to the sedan cars. This is primarily due to the road presence that these cars offer. SUVs tend to be quite practical and offer more space than other body styles, mainly because of their size.

In case you are planning to buy an SUV, here are some SUVs that one can consider buying in India for under ₹15 lakh.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV that made Kia establish itself in the Indian market. It rivals the Hyundai Creta and can be considered one of the most feature-equipped SUVs that one can buy. The Seltos is due for a facelift which is likely to arrive in India soon. The prices of the Seltos start at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Maruti Grand Vitara is the first midsize SUV from Maruti Suzuki. This SUV is co-manufactured with Toyota for the strong hybrid powertrain. The price of this car begins at ₹10.45 lakh whereas the strong hybrid variants start at ₹17.99 lakh. Both prices are (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has also co-developed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with Maruti Suzuki. This SUV shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. It is offered in mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains. The price of mild hybrids starts at ₹10.48 lakh and the strong hybrids begin at ₹19.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra Thar

To recall, the new-gen Thar was launched back in 2020 and it won several hearts in the Indian market. The automaker has recently launched the more affordable RWD version of the Thar. So, now, the prices begin at ₹9.99 lakh (ex showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the new-gen Scorpio. This SUV comes equipped with features and gets powerful engines with a 4x4 powertrain on offer as well. The price of the Scorpio N starts at ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is an SUV that rules the segment in India and needs no introduction. The prices of the Creta starts at ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).