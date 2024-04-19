In the bustling world of Indian automotive, anticipation is mounting as three automotive giants – Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors , and Mahindra & Mahindra – gear up to unveil their latest offerings to the eager Indian market. With fresh designs, innovative features, and a focus on sustainability, these new models promise to redefine the driving experience for Indian consumers. As per a report from India Car News, here are the upcoming expected cars of 2024.

New-gen Swift

Leading the pack is Maruti Suzuki with the much-anticipated debut of the fourth-generation Maruti Swift on May 9th. Codenamed YED, this next-gen Swift is poised to impress with its sleek design, upscale interior, and the introduction of the all-new Z-Series petrol engine. Say goodbye to the familiar 1.2L K-Series engine, as the Swift embraces a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z-Series powerplant, available with or without mild hybrid technology. Coupled with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, this engine promises enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. Inside, drivers can expect a tech-forward experience with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless smartphone connectivity and a host of new features inspired by the modern Fronx.

Tata Curvv

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is set to electrify the market with the introduction of the Tata Curvv EV, a stylish coupe SUV based on the Curvv concept. Scheduled for a mid-2024 release, the Curvv EV will boast an electric powertrain, offering an estimated range of 450-500km. For those who prefer the roar of an internal combustion engine, Tata will also launch an ICE-powered version later this year. Inside the Curvv SUV, drivers will find a luxurious cabin equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, sunroof, wireless charger, connected car features, and ventilated seats. With signature LED headlamps, gloss black cladding, and a coupe-like roofline, the Curvv promises to turn heads on the road.

Thar 5-door

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for the global debut of the all-new Thar 5-door, possibly named Thar Armada. Scheduled for August 15th, this off-road SUV will offer more features and subtle design tweaks compared to its 3-door counterpart. Inside, the Thar 5-door will boast a revamped dashboard, dual 10.25-inch digital screens, rear AC vents, leatherette seat upholstery, and an array of modern conveniences including push-button start and six airbags. Underneath, the Thar will sport a sturdy ladder frame chassis and five-link suspension borrowed from the Scorpio N, ensuring robust performance on and off the road. Powered by a choice of 2.0L turbo petrol or 2.2L turbo diesel engines, with both 2WD and 4WD options, the Thar 5-door promises an exhilarating driving experience for adventure enthusiasts.

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!