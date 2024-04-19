From Maruti Suzuki Swift to Mahindra Thar 5-Door: Upcoming cars expected to launch in 2024
Maruti Suzuki to unveil 4th-gen Swift with new Z-Series petrol engine and tech-forward features. Tata Motors to introduce Curvv EV with electric powertrain and ICE version. Mahindra & Mahindra set to launch Thar 5-door with revamped interior and robust performance.
In the bustling world of Indian automotive, anticipation is mounting as three automotive giants – Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra – gear up to unveil their latest offerings to the eager Indian market. With fresh designs, innovative features, and a focus on sustainability, these new models promise to redefine the driving experience for Indian consumers. As per a report from India Car News, here are the upcoming expected cars of 2024.