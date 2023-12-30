Car buyers should ramp up their pockets in order to get their hands on their dream car in the coming year with top automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Audi India, Hyundai cars India and MG Motors hiking prices of their four wheelers in the coming year.

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki India had last hiked the vehicle prices by 0.8% in April this year. In the last fiscal, it had effected a total price hike of 2.4%.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, of Maruti Suzuki said in an earlier interview with Mint had said,“Steel prices have firmed up a little over the last 3-4 months, which accounts for around 38% of our commodity buying. We have been estimating the impact of the volatility of commodity prices on our costs, and trying to cut costs internally and then take price hikes as a last resort,"

Tata Motors:

Tata Motors is also considering a price hike in January 2024 with the planned increase in passenger vehicles and electric vehicle portfolio. The prominent automaker has not disclosed the percentage of price of price hike expected in the coming year.

Audi India:

German luxury car maker Audi had earlier said that it will hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 2% from January next year, citing rising input and operational costs.The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024, and will be across the model range, Audi India had stated.

"Due to rising supply chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra:

Mahindra & Mahindra is also planning to hike the prices of its four-wheelers in the coming year. However, exact details about the price hike have remained scarce with the company only providing that the price hike was owing to rising costs due to inflation, car&bike reported.

