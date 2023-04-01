From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors - A look at vehicle sales in March

From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors - A look at vehicle sales in March2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23 at 19.66 lakh units
As the financial year comes to an end, several automobile companies have posted their sale records for the month of March. While some including Maruti Suzuki India and Kia India reported slight declines, others including TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors reported an improvement.
