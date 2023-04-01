From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors - A look at vehicle sales in March

As the financial year comes to an end, several automobile companies have posted their sale records for the month of March. While some including Maruti Suzuki India and Kia India reported slight declines, others including TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors reported an improvement.

Here is a detailed list:

Maruti Suzuki

The company said on Saturday that its total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 last month. Total dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 3% to 1,39,952 units. However, exports increased 14% to 30,119 units last month.

For the last financial year, the company reported its highest ever wholesales till date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22. Domestic dispatches stood at 17,06,831 units in 2022-23 and exports rose to 2,59,333 units.

TVS Motor Company

TVS reported a 3% growth in sales at 3,17,152 units in March 2023. Total two-wheelers sales grew 5% last month to 3,07,559 units while domestic two-wheeler sales rose 22% to 2,40,780 units.

The company said sales of its TVS iQube electric scooter were at 15,364 units in March 2023. Three-wheeler sales were down at 9,593 units last month.

Total exports were also lower at 75,037 units in March 2023, as against 1,09,724 units in March 2022. Two-wheeler exports stood at 66,779 units last month, as against 95,962 units a year ago.

Kia India

Automaker Kia India said on Saturday that its sales wholesales had declined by 5% to 21,501 units last month. The company dispatched 8,677 units of Sonet, 6,554 units of Seltos, and 6,102 units of Carens last month to dealers.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the automaker sold 2,69,229 units - a growth of 44% over 1,86,787 units in 2021-22.

Tata Motors

The company said that its total domestic wholesales had increased by 3% to 89,351 units in March. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 44,044 units last month while commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market rose slightly to stand at 46,823 units.

For the financial year ended March 31, the company sold a total of 9,31,957 units in the domestic market - an increase of 35% from 2021-22. Passenger vehicle dispatches rose 45% to 5,38,640 units.

According to top officials, Tata Motors also posted its highest ever annual domestic sales of 5,38,640 units, achieving a robust 46% sales growth over FY22 and registering its third successive year of industry beating growth.

