From Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to Tata Punch: Best mileage cars under ₹10 lakh in India this Diwali

With Diwali approaching, Indian buyers can choose budget-friendly, fuel-efficient cars under 10 lakh. Models like Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch offer high mileage and practicality, ideal for city and festive driving.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Oct 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Here are top fuel-efficient cars in India under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakhs.
Here are top fuel-efficient cars in India under ₹10 lakhs.(Tata Motors)

With Diwali and the festive season just around the corner, many Indian car buyers are considering a new vehicle that is both budget-friendly and fuel-efficient. Rising fuel prices have made mileage a key factor, and several models under 10 lakh offer impressive efficiency without compromising on features or comfort, making them ideal for festive purchases.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Starting 4,69,900

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a standout in the compact hatchback segment. The LXi MT variant starts at 4,69,900. It offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.6 km/l for petrol and 35.12 km/kg for the CNG variant. In real-world conditions, the Celerio delivers between 22–24 km/l for petrol and 30–32 km/kg for CNG, making it highly economical for city commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Starting 4,98,900

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is another popular choice in urban areas. With the LXi MT variant priced from 4,98,900, it offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.1 km/l. Its spacious interior and compact design make it ideal for city driving.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Starting 3,69,900

The Alto K10 is perfect for first-time buyers seeking efficiency on a budget. The Std (O) variant starts at 3,69,900 and delivers a fuel efficiency of up to 24.8 km/l. Its small footprint and low running costs make it a favourite among commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Swift – Starting 7,70,900

The Swift combines style, comfort, and efficiency. The VXi variant is available from 7,70,900 and offers a mileage of up to 23.2 km/l. It remains a popular choice for those looking for a larger hatchback without compromising fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Starting 6,25,600

The Dzire sedan offers practicality and efficiency in one package. The LXi MT variant starts at 6,25,600, providing a mileage of 24.1 km/l. Its spacious cabin makes it suitable for both city commutes and longer journeys.

Hyundai Exter – Starting 5,68,033

For buyers interested in compact SUVs, the Hyundai Exter is a strong contender. The base variant starts at 5,68,033 and delivers a mileage of 19.0 km/l. Its modern design and higher driving position appeal to younger buyers.

Tata Punch – Starting approx. 6,00,000

The Tata Punch is another compact SUV option, with the XE variant priced at around 6,00,000. It achieves up to 18.0 km/l and combines rugged styling with efficiency, making it ideal for small families and city driving.

Availability across India

All these vehicles are widely available across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Prospective buyers can visit authorised dealerships or check online platforms for test drives and on-road pricing. With festivities and Diwali approaching, these models under 10 lakh represent some of the best economical and reliable options for gifting yourself or your family a new car this season.

