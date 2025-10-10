From Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to Tata Punch: Best mileage cars under ₹10 lakh in India this Diwali

With Diwali and the festive season just around the corner, many Indian car buyers are considering a new vehicle that is both budget-friendly and fuel-efficient. Rising fuel prices have made mileage a key factor, and several models under ₹10 lakh offer impressive efficiency without compromising on features or comfort, making them ideal for festive purchases.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Starting ₹ 4,69,900 The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a standout in the compact hatchback segment. The LXi MT variant starts at ₹4,69,900. It offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.6 km/l for petrol and 35.12 km/kg for the CNG variant. In real-world conditions, the Celerio delivers between 22–24 km/l for petrol and 30–32 km/kg for CNG, making it highly economical for city commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Starting ₹ 4,98,900 The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is another popular choice in urban areas. With the LXi MT variant priced from ₹4,98,900, it offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.1 km/l. Its spacious interior and compact design make it ideal for city driving.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Starting ₹ 3,69,900 The Alto K10 is perfect for first-time buyers seeking efficiency on a budget. The Std (O) variant starts at ₹3,69,900 and delivers a fuel efficiency of up to 24.8 km/l. Its small footprint and low running costs make it a favourite among commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Swift – Starting ₹ 7,70,900 The Swift combines style, comfort, and efficiency. The VXi variant is available from ₹7,70,900 and offers a mileage of up to 23.2 km/l. It remains a popular choice for those looking for a larger hatchback without compromising fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Starting ₹ 6,25,600 The Dzire sedan offers practicality and efficiency in one package. The LXi MT variant starts at ₹6,25,600, providing a mileage of 24.1 km/l. Its spacious cabin makes it suitable for both city commutes and longer journeys.

Hyundai Exter – Starting ₹ 5,68,033 For buyers interested in compact SUVs, the Hyundai Exter is a strong contender. The base variant starts at ₹5,68,033 and delivers a mileage of 19.0 km/l. Its modern design and higher driving position appeal to younger buyers.

Tata Punch – Starting approx. ₹ 6,00,000 The Tata Punch is another compact SUV option, with the XE variant priced at around ₹6,00,000. It achieves up to 18.0 km/l and combines rugged styling with efficiency, making it ideal for small families and city driving.