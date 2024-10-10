From Nano to Jaguar: 6 Bold cars that marked Ratan Tata’s era at Tata Motors

Ratan Tata, the esteemed veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, due to age-related health issues. The nation mourns not only the loss of an industrialist but also of a visionary leader who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, spanning industries from salt to automobiles.

Here are the top cars that launched under Ratan Tata’s reign (via HT Auto):

One of Tata Group’s most significant achievements under Ratan Tata’s leadership was the evolution of Tata Motors. Initially established as Telco in 1945, the company started as a truck manufacturer in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. However, it was during Tata’s tenure from 1991 to 2012 that Tata Motors truly found its footing in the passenger vehicle market. The launch of the Tata Sierra in 1991 marked the company’s entry into this competitive sector, setting the stage for an impressive line-up of vehicles that would follow.

Tata Motors released several iconic models during this transformative period, including the Tata Estate in 1992, the Sumo in 1994, and the Safari in 1998. However, the launch of the Tata Indica in 1998 was particularly ambitious. Ratan Tata envisioned the Indica as a mass-market vehicle that would catapult the company into a new era. Despite facing a rocky start and initial poor reception, Tata Motors restructured its strategy, which eventually led to improved sales.

Following the challenges faced with the Indica, Tata Motors rebounded and expanded its offerings, introducing various models that catered to different segments of the market. The success of these vehicles laid the groundwork for Tata Motors’ reputation as a global automotive player.

In 2008, a pivotal moment arose when Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford for $2.5 billion, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion. This acquisition, along with others such as the purchase of Dutch steel maker Corus and Tetley Tea, solidified Tata Motors' status on the global stage.

While Ratan Tata’s ambitious project, the Tata Nano, intended to deliver an affordable vehicle for the masses, it faced numerous hurdles, ultimately tarnishing its reputation despite being a technological marvel. Nevertheless, it drew attention to India’s automotive engineering capabilities, paving the way for future innovations.

