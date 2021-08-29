September is going to be a busy month for the automotive industry . With the economy on the mend after two devastating Covid-19 waves, the industry is expecting to regain its charm during the upcoming festive season. Capitalizing on the SUV trend, most car manufacturers are placing their bets on high-ground-clearance cars.

Here are some of the cars expected to launch in the month of September

Tata Punch: Bringing the SUV appeal to the masses, Tata Motors is planning to introduce a micro SUV that was earlier know popularly as HBX, in the concept form. Tata Motors shared an image of the car which gives us a good idea about the design.

The Tata Punch will be built on the Alfa architecture which is also found on the Tata Altroz. The styling elements have been borrowed from both Harrier and Tata Safari. The car has already been spotted testing and it is expected to be launched ahead of the festive season.

Force Gurkha: From a micro SUV to a proper off-roader, Force Motors is expected to introduce its Mahindra Thar rival in India. The Force Gurkha was revealed at the Auto Expo in 2020 last year. The company had announced that the Gurkha will be launched in Q3 of 2021 and that just leaves us with a possible September launch.

The Gurkha will be competing directly with the Mahindra Thar which has almost been uncontested since the launch in October last year. The car will come with a 2.6-litre engine that is expected to produce 115PS of power. The SUV will be getting all the off-roading goodies such as 4WD, snorkel among others.

Ford EcoSport: The car that inaugurated the sub-4m compact SUV segment is all set to get a facelift. The EcoSport will get an all-new front fascia with sharper lines to emphasize its SUV DNA. It will get a new set of LED DRLs and headlamp cluster. The car is expected to get a 1.5-litre diesel turbo engine and a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Volkswagen Taigun: The Volkswagen Taigun will be launching on 23 September. The SUV will be entering the competition against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Taigun had various elements almost identical to the Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun is also expected to be priced similar to the Kushaq, starting around the ₹10.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20N: The Hyundai i20 N is the only non-SUV on the list. The South Korean automobile manufacturer had recently revealed the Hyundai i20N which is focussed towards driving enthusiasts. The car comes with a more powerful powertrain. The design uses some sporty elements including some red colour inserts and a red brake caliper as well as a dual-tone bumper. The interiors also get some sporty additions.

