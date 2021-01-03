2021 has introduced higher costs for automobile customers in India. However, the manufacturers plan to counter the hike by introducing new offerings. Car manufacturers are set to introduce a wide range of products in the Indian market. January is an eventful month for the industry with six launches that have been confirmed by companies.

Here's a look at what's in store for the month of January:

Audi A4

Audi India recently commenced bookings for its upcoming Audi A4. The new Audi A4 will be launched in India on 5 January. The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine. Not only does the company promise updated aesthetic design but also a tech-rich cabin. The new Audi A4 will be the company's first launch for the year 2021.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota has already launched the new version of Fortuner in a few South East Asian countries.The new Fortuner comes with an updated front fascia and as well as updated interiors. The company is expected to also launch a new Fortuner Legender which will be a more premium variant compared to the standard variant. The company recently shared a few teasers for the new car. The launch event will be conducted on 6 January.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Tata Motors has sent a media invite for an event on 13 January. The invite does not specify the Turbo variant but it does mention that it is an Altroz event. The Tata Altroz Turbo variant has been spotted various times, leading up to the launch. The new Tata Altroz is expected to feature a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that can also be found on the Tata Nexon. However, the Altroz may get an engine that will be tuned for its size

MG Hector Plus (seven seater)

Last year, MG Motor introduced a longer Hector Plus variant which could accommodate six passengers. The company will now launch a new seven seater version of the car. The new MG Hector Plus (seven seater) will be introduced in two variants only, Super and Sharp.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

One of the most affordable offering by the German luxury brand, the BMW 3 Series will get a new addition. The company will be launching the Series 3 Gran Limousine. As the name suggests, it will be a longer wheel-base version of the standard Series 3. The new Limousine will be 120mm longer.

Jeep Compass facelift

Jeep Compass hasn’t witnessed a lot of changes since its launch. However, Jeep will finally introduce a facelift of the popular SUV. The Jeep Compass is expected to get minor updates in terms of aesthetics from the outside but the interiors are expected to get a significant boost in its feature list bringing it on par with its competitors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via