Tata Motors has sent a media invite for an event on 13 January. The invite does not specify the Turbo variant but it does mention that it is an Altroz event. The Tata Altroz Turbo variant has been spotted various times, leading up to the launch. The new Tata Altroz is expected to feature a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that can also be found on the Tata Nexon. However, the Altroz may get an engine that will be tuned for its size