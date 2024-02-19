From nostalgia to cultural resurgence: Yamaha RX100's return sparks enthusiast excitement
The iconic Yamaha RX100 is reportedly set to make a triumphant return to Indian roads, catering to modern preferences while preserving its classic essence. Undergoing a comprehensive overhaul for BS6 Phase 2 compliance, the revamped model coudld boast a powerful 225.9cc engine.
The Yamaha RX100, an iconic symbol of biking excellence, is poised to make a triumphant return to the Indian roads, much to the delight of enthusiasts nationwide, reported Stylerug.
Next Story
₹8,325.82.22%
₹4,895-0.78%
₹1,835.550.72%
₹11,367.651.16%
₹938.75-0.66%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message