From school days to motorcycles: Anand Mahindra shares the fascinating story behind Jawa’s name
Anand Mahindra shared that the name Jawa was inspired by a school memory. Check out the complete story behind naming the two-wheeler brand.
Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently unveiled an intriguing backstory about its iconic name, thanks to Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Mahindra shared that the decision to adopt the name "Jawa" for their premium bike segment was inspired by a personal connection (via CNBCTV 18).