Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently unveiled an intriguing backstory about its iconic name, thanks to Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Mahindra shared that the decision to adopt the name "Jawa" for their premium bike segment was inspired by a personal connection (via CNBCTV 18).

According to Mahindra, the name Jawa was suggested after a memory from his school days. A classmate of his, who belonged to the Jawa family, helped trace the ownership of the name to Boman Irani and his family. Irani, known for his vibrant personality, is a key figure associated with the Jawa brand. Mahindra humorously described Irani as a "crazy bawa," emphasizing the serendipitous nature of the name's resurgence.

The revelation came on the heels of the launch of the latest model in the Jawa lineup, the Jawa 42 FJ350. This new motorcycle, priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi), is a testament to the brand's evolving legacy. The Jawa 42 FJ350 pays homage to its founder, František Janeček, and distinguishes itself from the standard Jawa 42 with notable upgrades.

Featuring a refreshed aesthetic and improved performance, the 42 FJ350 is equipped with a 334 cc engine that provides 22 bhp and 28 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission. Its design incorporates a sporty look with uniquely styled alloy wheels, upswept exhausts, and an offset fuel tank cap. Practical updates include an LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring a modern riding experience.

The motorcycle also benefits from advanced safety features, including dual-channel ABS, and a refined suspension system with telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shocks. The Jawa 42 FJ350 stands as a significant evolution of its predecessor, reflecting both heritage and innovation in the motorcycle industry.

Bookings for this bike are open now, and the company will soon begin delivery. In terms of competition, the Jawa 42 FJ is set to directly rival the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Royal Enfield Class 350.

