From Skoda Kylaq to Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Upcoming car launches in November 2024

As the festive season ends, major Indian car manufacturers are launching new models. Highlights include Maruti Suzuki's refreshed Dzire, Mahindra's electric XEV e9, and Skoda's Kylaq SUV, each offering advanced features and modern designs to attract consumers.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6.
German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6.(Skoda Auto)

With the festive season drawing to a close, India’s leading car manufacturers have swiftly shifted gears, gearing up to showcase their latest models. Among the highlights for November are new and highly anticipated releases from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda, and Mahindra. As per a report from HT Auto, here is a look at what each brand has in store for Indian consumers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the refreshed Dzire on 11 November, with bookings already open at a token amount of just 11,000 across Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms and online. The compact sedan, known for its popularity and reliability, will likely feature a few stylish updates for its upcoming model. The new Dzire is expected to sport an advanced touchscreen infotainment system, premium LED lighting, and leather upholstery on the top-spec variant. However, the engine configuration remains unchanged, as Maruti has not announced any mechanical upgrades.

Mahindra XEV e9

Marking a significant milestone in Mahindra’s journey towards electric mobility, the Mahindra XEV e9 is scheduled for its debut on 26 November at the Unlimit India event in Chennai. The XEV e9 will be part of Mahindra's first wave of electric vehicles built on the advanced INGLO platform, a foundation developed to redefine electric luxury. The manufacturer has hinted that the XEV e9 will provide a luxurious, multi-sensory driving experience, setting it apart in India’s electric vehicle landscape.

4 Auto launches to watch out for this festive season: Check details

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda, too, is stepping into the spotlight with the upcoming Kylaq, an SUV aimed squarely at India’s competitive subcompact segment. Launching on 6 November, the Kylaq will challenge popular models like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. Powering the Kylaq is Volkswagen’s reliable 1-litre TSI petrol engine, delivering 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, available with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. Standard features will likely include LED lighting, a large touchscreen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

Mahindra BE e6

Also expected to debut on 26 November alongside the XEV e9, the Mahindra BE e6 is positioned as a bold electric vehicle reflecting Mahindra’s ambition for ‘athletic performance’. Built on the INGLO platform, the BE e6 is expected to deliver a dynamic driving experience.

 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
