From Skoda Superb to Mahindra XUV300 facelift: Upcoming cars expected to debut in April 2024
Upcoming expected cars in April include Toyota's Urban Cruiser Taisor compact SUV, Mahindra's XUV300 facelift, Maruti's Swift facelift, Tata's Altroz Racer, and Skoda's Superb sedan.
Indian automakers are preparing for an exciting upcoming financial year, with several new vehicle launches scheduled to begin in April. There is considerable excitement surrounding these releases, as a total of six vehicles, including SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans, are set to enter the Indian market. As per HT Auto, here are upcoming cars expected to debut in April this year.