Indian automakers are preparing for an exciting upcoming financial year, with several new vehicle launches scheduled to begin in April. There is considerable excitement surrounding these releases, as a total of six vehicles, including SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans, are set to enter the Indian market. As per HT Auto, here are upcoming cars expected to debut in April this year.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Among the key highlights is Toyota Motor's much-anticipated unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a compact SUV that takes inspiration from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This marks Toyota's fourth collaboration with Maruti Suzuki in India, underscoring the strategic alliance between the two automotive giants. Scheduled for release on April 3, the Taisor SUV is expected to inherit several design cues from the Fronx while incorporating distinctive alterations to elements such as the grille, bumper, and alloy wheels.

Notable modifications include the prominent Toyota emblem and the introduction of Urban Cruiser Taisor branding.

Powering the Taisor will be a choice of engines, including the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, with the possibility of a hybrid powertrain option. Positioned to rival competitors such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, the Taisor is poised to make a strong impact in its segment.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift In the compact SUV segment, Mahindra is set to kick off the year with the launch of the facelifted XUV300. Expected to undergo significant design revisions, the XUV300 facelift will sport refreshed LED headlights, a redesigned grille, and updated alloy wheels. Interior enhancements will include a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, elevating the overall driving experience.

Notably, the XUV300 facelift could potentially become the first vehicle in its class to offer a panoramic sunroof, further enhancing its appeal among discerning buyers.

Maruti Swift facelift In a separate unveiling, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the facelifted version of its immensely popular Swift hatchback. This eagerly anticipated fourth-generation iteration of the Swift promises to deliver a blend of sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced performance. Recently launched in Japan with a hybrid powertrain variant, the new Swift has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads, signaling its imminent arrival.

Expectations are high for a revamped exterior design coupled with advanced features and an upgraded engine configuration. Powering the facelifted Swift will be a new three-cylinder petrol engine generating 82 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque, supplemented by a self-charging 12V mild hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency. Additionally, the new Swift may incorporate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety.

Tata Altroz Racer Meanwhile, Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the Altroz Racer, a high-performance variant of its acclaimed Altroz premium hatchback. Building upon the success of its predecessor showcased at the Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer boasts a formidable 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Complementing its enhanced performance capabilities, the Altroz Racer will feature distinctive race-inspired aesthetics, including bold graphics and sporty bucket seats. Interior upgrades are also anticipated, with a larger touchscreen display and advanced infotainment options.

Skoda Superb Lastly, Skoda is likely to reintroduce its flagship sedan, the Superb, to the Indian market. Set to make its debut on April 3, the new Superb boasts a potent 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 189 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque. Featuring advanced driver assistance technology and a 360-degree camera system, the Superb promises a sophisticated driving experience synonymous with the Skoda brand. While the sedan was temporarily withdrawn from the Indian market, its return via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route is expected to command a premium price tag, reflecting its status as a premium offering in the segment.



