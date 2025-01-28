The Republic Day Parade of 2025 witnessed the return of the Mahindra Armado ALSV, a cutting-edge armoured vehicle that has been making waves in the Indian defence sector. As per Auto, this year marked the second consecutive appearance of the Armado, though it was the lone representative of Mahindra’s fleet, unlike 2024, when two vehicles were showcased. Here is what you need to know about this formidable vehicle.

1. Designed for Tactical Versatility

The Mahindra Armado is a true testament to India’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing. Built by Mahindra Defence Systems, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, the Armado is an Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV). Based on the chassis of the popular Mahindra Thar, the vehicle has been significantly modified for combat purposes, stated the report. Its design allows it to serve various roles, from a weapons carrier to a border security vehicle and even a reconnaissance unit.

2. Superior Ballistic Protection

Reportedly,one of the standout features of the Armado is its enhanced protection. The ALSV is equipped with STANAG Level 2 and B7 level ballistic armour, providing robust defence against bullets and shrapnel. This makes it ideal for high-risk environments like counter-terrorism operations and patrolling in conflict zones.

3. Powerful Engine and High-Speed Capabilities

Under the bonnet, the Mahindra Armado boasts a 3.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine capable of generating 215 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This gives the vehicle an impressive top speed of 120 km/h, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 12 seconds. Additionally, it can run on multiple fuel types, ensuring operational flexibility in various conditions.

4. Adaptable to Any Terrain

Mahindra has equipped the Armado with features that allow it to handle challenging terrains with ease. The vehicle comes with front and rear differential locks, a self-recovery winch, and high-travel all-wheel independent suspension. Its 318/80-R17 tyres are designed to endure rugged conditions, and even in the event of a puncture, the Armado can continue to travel up to 50 kilometres.