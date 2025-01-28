The Mahindra Armado ALSV was highlighted at the 2025 Republic Day Parade, showcasing its tactical versatility, high-speed capabilities, and strong ballistic protection. This advanced vehicle, customizable for combat, is engineered to excel in diverse terrains and operational conditions.

The Republic Day Parade of 2025 witnessed the return of the Mahindra Armado ALSV, a cutting-edge armoured vehicle that has been making waves in the Indian defence sector. As per Auto, this year marked the second consecutive appearance of the Armado, though it was the lone representative of Mahindra's fleet, unlike 2024, when two vehicles were showcased. Here is what you need to know about this formidable vehicle.

2. Superior Ballistic Protection Reportedly,one of the standout features of the Armado is its enhanced protection. The ALSV is equipped with STANAG Level 2 and B7 level ballistic armour, providing robust defence against bullets and shrapnel. This makes it ideal for high-risk environments like counter-terrorism operations and patrolling in conflict zones.

3. Powerful Engine and High-Speed Capabilities Under the bonnet, the Mahindra Armado boasts a 3.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine capable of generating 215 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This gives the vehicle an impressive top speed of 120 km/h, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 12 seconds. Additionally, it can run on multiple fuel types, ensuring operational flexibility in various conditions.

4. Adaptable to Any Terrain Mahindra has equipped the Armado with features that allow it to handle challenging terrains with ease. The vehicle comes with front and rear differential locks, a self-recovery winch, and high-travel all-wheel independent suspension. Its 318/80-R17 tyres are designed to endure rugged conditions, and even in the event of a puncture, the Armado can continue to travel up to 50 kilometres.

5. Customisable and Fully Equipped for Combat The Armado’s seating can accommodate up to eight occupants, including the driver, making it ideal for operations requiring a team. Its interior is equipped with cutting-edge technology such as a public address system, GPS, and advanced radio communications, including HF, UHF, and VHF. The vehicle can also be fitted with an automatic grenade launcher, adding to its formidable capabilities.