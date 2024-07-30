From Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Upcoming car launches in August

The Indian auto industry is gearing up to dazzle SUV enthusiasts with an impressive lineup of seven new models launching in August. From iconic off-roaders making a comeback to sleek new designs, this month promises a diverse range of options for SUV lovers as the festive season approaches, reported HT Auto.

Citroen Basalt: A New Contender

As per the publication, French automaker Citroen is set to introduce the Basalt, a coupe-style SUV, on August 2. The Basalt, built on the C3 Aircross platform, sports a distinctive sloping roofline and is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 109 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. This new entrant will challenge Tata Motors' upcoming Curvv in the burgeoning coupe-SUV segment.

Tata Curvv: The Next Big Thing

According to HT Auto, Tata Motors will unveil its much-anticipated Curvv SUV on August 7. Positioned above the popular Nexon, the Curvv will be available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. This new model is set to compete with established compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Tata Curvv EV Joins the Electric Revolution

Reportedly, alongside the ICE version, Tata Motors will also reveal the electric variant of the Curvv SUV. The Curvv EV, Tata's fifth electric vehicle, will feature two battery options with capacities up to 50 kWh, offering a range of up to 500 kilometers. Buyers can expect both standard and long-range versions, with single and dual motor powertrain options.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe Makes a Comeback

Mercedes-Benz is set to reintroduce the AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India on August 8, adds the report. The new-generation model will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid technology, delivering 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The luxury SUV will showcase various styling enhancements and performance upgrades.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

On the same day, Mercedes will also launch the CLE Cabriolet, replacing the C-Class Cabriolet in its lineup. Built on the same platform as the C-Class and E-Class, the CLE Cabriolet will offer a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit, generating 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Nissan X-Trail Returns

Nissan is poised to reintroduce the X-Trail to the Indian market after a decade-long hiatus. With pre-bookings already underway, the new-generation X-Trail will be officially priced on August 1. The SUV, revealed earlier this month, features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT transmission, producing up to 160 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Competing with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq, the X-Trail aims to regain its foothold in the Indian SUV segment.

Lamborghini Urus SE: Power Meets Hybrid Technology

Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini will unveil the Urus SE on August 9. The most powerful version of the Urus SUV, the SE will feature a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine combined with a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 789 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, the Urus SE will also offer an electric-only range of over 60 kilometers.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: The Iconic Off-Roader Evolves

Mahindra and Mahindra is set to launch the five-door Thar Roxx on August 15. The updated Thar features C-shaped LED daytime running lights, redesigned headlights and grille, and new alloy wheels up to 18 inches. Enhanced interior space and advanced features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) make the Thar Roxx a highly anticipated addition to Mahindra's lineup.

With these seven exciting launches, August is set to be a thrilling month for SUV enthusiasts in India, offering a variety of choices across different segments and price ranges.

