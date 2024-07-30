From Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Upcoming car launches in August
The Indian auto industry will introduce seven new SUVs in August, including the Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet, Nissan X-Trail, Lamborghini Urus SE, and Mahindra Thar Roxx, offering diverse options for enthusiasts.
The Indian auto industry is gearing up to dazzle SUV enthusiasts with an impressive lineup of seven new models launching in August. From iconic off-roaders making a comeback to sleek new designs, this month promises a diverse range of options for SUV lovers as the festive season approaches, reported HT Auto.