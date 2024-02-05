Tata Motors is spearheading the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in 2024, as the automotive industry gears up to offer a plethora of options for those seeking to transition to electric four-wheelers. In a strategic move to contribute to this paradigm shift, top car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are also set to introduce multiple EV models throughout the year. Tata Motors has officially confirmed the debut of five new electric vehicles, marking the highest number of EV launches by any automaker this year, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Curvv EV As per the publication, Curvv stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited electric vehicles from Tata Motors, poised for release later this year. Previously, the carmaker presented the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of this SUV in near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Scheduled as Tata Motors' fourth electric car, Curvv is anticipated to hit the market in the latter half of 2024. It will share the same EV platform recently introduced with the Punch EV.

Measuring at 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm, Curvv boasts ample space, including a generous boot capacity of 422 litres, as observed. Reports suggest an estimated range for the Curvv electric SUV, spanning between 400 to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Harrier Tata Motors has officially announced that the electric variant of its flagship Harrier SUV, recently revamped, is set to be launched this year. The Harrier EV, unveiled at the Bharat Mobility show and first showcased at the Auto Expo last year, is developed on the Gen 2 EV architecture and will feature both V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging capabilities. With sightings of the Harrier EV undergoing road tests ahead of its imminent launch in the coming months, details regarding its range, performance, and features remain scant, leaving enthusiasts eagerly anticipating more information about this electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki eVX The year 2024 is set to be a milestone for Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, as it gears up to introduce its inaugural electric vehicle, the eVX, into production. Following its debut at the Auto Expo in January, Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that the eVX electric SUV will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility in Hansalpur, with production slated to commence next year. The anticipated launch of the eVX is expected sometime in 2024, positioning it as a direct competitor against models like the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona.

Boasting an impressive range of approximately 550 kilometers on a single charge, the eVX will be equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, underscoring Maruti Suzuki's foray into the electric vehicle market, as per the report.

Mahindra XUV.e8 Mahindra and Mahindra are set to broaden their electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India with the introduction of an electric SUV based on the XUV700, marking their second electric offering following the XUV400. At an event held in the United Kingdom last August, Mahindra showcased five upcoming electric SUVs. The forthcoming electric SUV, dubbed the XUV.e8 and launched under the Born Electric brand, is anticipated to feature dual electric motors and all-wheel drive technology. Mahindra is expected to equip the XUV.e8 EV with a minimum 60 kWh battery pack, along with additional features such as level 2 ADAS and 5G connectivity.

Skoda Enyaq Skoda Auto India is presenting the new Enyaq EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, marking its inaugural electric vehicle for the Indian market. The Enyaq is set to make its debut in India during the first half of this year. Featuring a solitary electric motor situated on the rear axle, the Enyaq can generate a maximum power output of 282 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in a swift 6.7 seconds, as per Skoda's specifications. The vehicle is equipped with an 82 kWh battery pack, capable of charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 28 minutes. According to WLTP standards, the Enyaq boasts an impressive driving range of 565 km on a single charge.

