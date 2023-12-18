Over the next 12 months, India is set to witness the introduction of numerous new electric cars, showcasing the ongoing rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Several automakers have officially announced the launch of their upcoming electric vehicles in 2024, reported HT Auto.

These new models are anticipated to enable leading car manufacturers to enter the burgeoning EV market in the country, where electric vehicles currently constitute less than seven percent of the overall vehicle sales.

As per the report, among the anticipated electric cars poised to enter the Indian market, notable names include Maruti Suzuki's inaugural electric vehicle, the eVX, and the Tata Harrier EV. Take a brief glance at the roster of upcoming electric cars set to be introduced in India next year.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

In 2024, Maruti Suzuki is poised to achieve a significant milestone with the production launch of its inaugural electric car, the eVX. The company has officially announced that the eVX electric SUV, initially unveiled at the January Auto Expo, will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility in Hansalpur, starting next year.

The anticipated launch of the eVX electric SUV is set for 2024, boasting an impressive range of approximately 550 kilometers on a single charge, thanks to its 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Positioned to compete with models such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona, the eVX is set to make its mark in the evolving electric vehicle landscape.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors has officially announced the introduction of an electric version for its flagship Harrier SUV, following the recent significant facelift. Unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the Harrier EV is constructed on the Gen 2 EV architecture and will feature both V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging capabilities. The Harrier EV has been observed undergoing testing on roads in anticipation of its launch in the coming months. Despite being spotted, details regarding the electric SUV's range, performance, and features remain relatively scarce at this point.

Tata Punch EV

The upcoming addition to Tata Motors' electric vehicle lineup, expected to make its debut in India next year, is the Punch. As the smallest SUV in Tata's portfolio, the Punch is already available in internal combustion engine (ICE) and compressed natural gas (CNG) versions. Upon its release, the Punch will mark the fourth model from Tata to offer ICE, CNG, and electric vehicle (EV) variants. The Punch EV is anticipated to incorporate Tata's Ziptron technology, a system already utilized in other Tata EVs like the Nexon. The battery size for the Punch EV is likely to be similar to those used in models such as the Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. In its long-range version, the Tata Punch EV is expected to boast a range exceeding 300 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Curvv EV

Scheduled for a 2024 launch, the Curvv EV represents Tata Motors' third entry into the electric car segment. Following the debut of its internal combustion engine (ICE) version, the Curvv EV is set to join Tata's electric vehicle lineup. Built on Tata Motor's X1 platform, the Curvv EV will undergo substantial modifications to transition into an electric vehicle (EV)-ready configuration.

Reports suggest an anticipated range of 400 to 500 kilometers on a single charge for the Curvv electric SUV. However, it remains unclear whether Tata Motors will opt for the same battery utilized in the Nexon EV facelift.

Kia EV9

The Korean automotive company is set to broaden its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India by unveiling the three-row electric SUV, the EV9. Utilizing the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 boasts a length exceeding five meters and is designed to provide an impressive range of up to 541 kilometers on a single charge. The EV9 is anticipated to be available in two variants. On a global scale, the EV9 is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) iteration of the EV will feature a robust 160 kWh electric motor, showcasing increased power. With an 800-volt electrical architecture, the EV9 facilitates ultra-fast charging capabilities. Kia asserts that a mere 15-minute charging session can provide the EV9 with a range of 239 kilometers.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India, Mahindra and Mahindra is set to introduce an electric SUV based on the XUV700, marking the company's second electric offering following the XUV400. Mahindra had unveiled five upcoming electric SUVs during an event in the United Kingdom in August of the previous year.

Branded under the Born Electric label, the XUV.e8 is anticipated to feature dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive technology. Mahindra is expected to equip the XUV.e8 EV with a minimum 60 kWh battery pack, along with additional features such as level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 5G connectivity, and more.

