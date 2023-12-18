From Tata Motors to Mahindra: Top upcoming electric SUVs coming to India in 2024
In 2024, India will witness the launch of several electric cars, including Maruti Suzuki's eVX (550 km range), Tata Harrier EV with V2L/V2V charging, Tata Punch EV (300 km+ range), Tata Curvv EV (400-500 km range), Kia EV9 (541 km range, 15-min charging for 239 km), and more.
Over the next 12 months, India is set to witness the introduction of numerous new electric cars, showcasing the ongoing rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Several automakers have officially announced the launch of their upcoming electric vehicles in 2024, reported HT Auto.