It is that time of the year again—the season of festivals is upon us. As we celebrate the festival of lights, here are some of the latest car launches of the year that attained significant popularity and sales figures with their distinctive lighting setups and features, reported by Zigwheels.

Kia Seltos This year, the Kia Seltos, a prominent player in the compact SUV segment, underwent an update. This comprehensive update introduced new features to enhance the Seltos' overall package. However, the standout feature in the Seltos' design is its lighting arrangement, featuring LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) incorporated within the LED headlights, along with dynamic function indicators illuminated by LEDs.

The rear showcases a stylish connected LED taillight setup, particularly striking in the nighttime. Moreover, the Seltos features neatly integrated ambient lighting in the speakers, referred to by Kia as 'Sound Mood Lighting.' This lighting can change colors and intensity, adapting to the music you choose to play.

Tata Harrier and Safari The Harrier and Safari underwent similar styling changes and cabin updates, resulting in impressive lighting setups within their respective segments. Both SUVs showcase a connected LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) arrangement at the front, spanning the width of the bonnet and accentuating the substantial presence of these SUVs. They also incorporate dynamic turn indicators, and the rear boasts a connected LED taillight setup. To maintain the festive atmosphere inside, both models offer ambient lighting with a variety of hues to choose from.

Hyundai Verna The Hyundai Verna underwent a significant generational update this year. While the front design remains somewhat similar, it boasts a distinctive connected LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) setup that runs along the bonnet line, setting it apart from other vehicles in its segment. The rear also features a connected LED taillight setup, with the beauty of its lighting elements.

Tata Nexon EV Similar to its larger ICE-powered counterparts, the Nexon EV features a full-width LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) light bar at the front, complemented by dynamic turn indicators. The rear of the vehicle also showcases a connected LED taillight setup.

Volvo C40 Recharge The Volvo C40 Recharge features the iconic Thor's hammer LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), with 84 pixels in each unit. At the rear, the LED taillights showcase a captivating waterfall-like animation during the car's locking and unlocking process.

Inside the C40 Recharge, the ambient lighting is positioned behind a translucent panel. Emitting a subtle ambient tone, it mimics the scenic beauty of the Swiss Alps.

