From Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV 700: These are the safest cars in India

Car manufacturers in India have an uphill task ahead on the safety front as customers have started taking crash test ratings seriously before making a purchase. Notwithstanding the poor performance of Indian automakers in the past, the industry has seen a dramatic change after the arrival of India's first five-star rated car arriving in 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Tata Nexon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India car to be awarded a full 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Tata Nexon scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants. Nexon offers dual front airbags, frontal double pretensioners, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages as safety equipment for its passengers.

4) Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is currently the safest made-in-India hatchback. Altroz scored a five-star rating for adult occupant by the Global NCAP during its crash test and a three-star rating for child occupant. Altroz has a stable structure and footwell area, good head and neck protection and chest protection for both adults in the front seats. the safety agency's report had stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Mahindra XUV300

XUV 300 is the first SUV from Mahindra to get a 5-star rating for adult occupancy. It scores four stars for child occupant protection. The XUV300 has, as standard kit, two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors. Higher-spec variant adds more safety kit, with six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability programme, front and rear fog lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear parking camera.

2) Tata Punch: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Punch is the third Tata car to get a 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. Tata Punch scores 4-star for child occupant. As standard, the Punch gets all the basic safety systems, including dual airbags, ABS, front seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

1) Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra XUV700 is rated as the safest car in India by the Global NCAP agency. XUV 700 SUV comes with seven airbags, latest-generation Electronic Stability Program, cornering lamps, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitoring and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems' highlights like Front Collission Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, High Beam Assist, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

