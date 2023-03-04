Home / Auto News / From Thar to Scorpio N: March 2023's top 5 SUVs with the longest waiting periods
From Thar to Scorpio N: March 2023's top 5 SUVs with the longest waiting periods

2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST Govind Choudhary
The Mahindra Thar 2WD comes at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel model whereas the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). (Mahindra and Mahindra)Premium
  • Although waiting periods for SUVs have decreased in recent months, some popular models still have a high waiting period. Here are the top five most popular SUVs with the longest waiting periods in March 2023. It is worth noting that the waiting times may vary depending on the variant, color, and city.

SUVs have been dominating the passenger vehicle (PV) sales, with over 40 percent of the total sales. These vehicles' upright driving stance, high ground clearance, rugged styling, and off-road capabilities are factors contributing to their popularity. Although waiting periods for SUVs have decreased in recent months, some popular models still have a high waiting period. Here are the top five most popular SUVs with the longest waiting periods in March 2023. It is worth noting that the waiting times may vary depending on the variant, color, and city.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar, a highly popular off-roader, currently has a waiting period of 16 to 18 months. The diesel variants, particularly the automatic transmission models, are in high demand, while the petrol manual models can be obtained in a relatively shorter waiting period.

 

This new Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV comes with hard top versions. It gets safety features such as Electronic Brake Locking Differential
Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Hyryder mid-size SUV in September 2022, and it has been in high demand ever since. Currently, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a waiting period of up to 1.5 years in select cities. The mild and strong hybrid versions of the SUV are promised to be delivered within 12 to 14 months.

Maruti Grand Vitara

In comparison to the Hyryder, the Maruti Grand Vitara strong hybrid has a relatively shorter waiting period, ranging between seven to nine months depending on the variant.

 

The Maruti Grand Vitara is co-manufactured with Toyota for the strong hybrid powertrain. The price of this car begins at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.45 lakh whereas the strong hybrid variants start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.99 lakh. Both prices are (ex-showroom).
The mild hybrid version of the SUV can be obtained in six to eight months. However, the SUV's all-wheel drive (AWD) feature is not in high demand.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N, which is one of the top-selling SUVs from the automaker, has an average waiting time of about 18 months. The diesel variants of the SUV have a higher waiting period compared to the petrol version.

Mahindra XUV700 SUV

Select cities in India are reporting a waiting period of up to 14 months for the Mahindra XUV700 SUV, with some variants expected to be delivered within 12 months.

 

Mahindra XUV700 is rated as the safest car in India by the Global NCAP agency.  
The diesel version of the XUV700 has reportedly received a large number of bookings, contributing to the longer waiting period.

 

