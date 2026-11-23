Germany’s automobile industry, long regarded as the backbone of its manufacturing economy, is facing one of its most difficult periods in decades.

From Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz to auto suppliers Bosch and Schaeffler, some of the country's biggest automotive companies are preparing sweeping cost-cutting measures, including thousands of job losses, reduced investments and potential factory closures.

The growing pressure is also spilling onto factory floors, with workers and trade unions preparing for prolonged labour disputes over proposed restructuring plans, wages and employment security.

The troubles reflect a deeper shift in the global automobile industry. German manufacturers, which for decades relied on strong sales and substantial profits from China to offset high domestic production costs, are now losing ground to Chinese competitors.

Weak demand, US tariffs and the expensive transition to electric vehicles have added to the pressure.

The immediate impact is becoming visible across Germany. Workers at Mercedes-Benz and Porsche staged warning strikes on Monday as part of a wider regional industrial action organised by IG Metall, Germany's largest trade union. The union is demanding a 5% pay increase, significantly higher than what employers are willing to offer.

IG Metall said around 340,000 workers had participated in strikes across Germany so far.

Its chief, Christiane Benner, has argued that workers' collective bargaining power is necessary to bring companies back to the negotiating table.

Volkswagen at the centre of Germany's labour tensions The most contentious negotiations are unfolding at Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, which is preparing for fresh discussions with IG Metall over proposed salary reductions and job cuts.

Volkswagen has argued that substantial savings are necessary to restore its competitiveness. The company is working towards finalising a restructuring plan for its European manufacturing operations by June 2027. Four German factories currently have no successor vehicle models planned, raising questions about their long-term future.

Possible options include converting these facilities for military production, using them to manufacture vehicles for the Chinese market or shutting them down over the coming decade.

IG Metall has threatened industrial action at Volkswagen from 1 January if the two sides fail to reach an agreement. Earlier, one-day strikes had also affected BMW and Volkswagen's Audi division.

The financial pressure is particularly significant given Germany's high labour costs.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, German automotive workers earn approximately €65 an hour, more than 1.5 times the hourly cost of their US counterparts and over three times that of workers in Poland.

Investor representatives have warned that companies must reduce costs to avoid deeper financial difficulties.

Daniel Bauer, head of Germany's SdK investor protection association, has argued that the industry needs to overcome its current crisis to prevent companies from becoming insolvent.

How China became German automakers' biggest challenge A major reason behind the downturn is the dramatic erosion of German manufacturers' position in China, once their most lucrative overseas market.

Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz spent decades building strong businesses in the country. However, the rapid expansion of domestic electric vehicle manufacturers has fundamentally changed the competitive landscape.

Between 2019 and 2025, annual vehicle deliveries by Germany's three largest automakers in China fell by roughly a third to 3.87 million, according to AFP calculations based on company disclosures.

Over the same period, Chinese manufacturers increased their share of the domestic market from 37.8% to 65.3%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The shift has been particularly damaging for Volkswagen. Its declining performance in China contributed to a €5.8 billion loss for the three months ending September, according to the reported figures. The automaker's restructuring programme could involve eliminating as many as 120,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have also announced job reductions, while all three German manufacturers have issued profit warnings this year.

Industry observers say German companies underestimated how quickly Chinese manufacturers would catch up and overtake them in electric vehicles, software and digital technology.

For years, German automakers relied on their engineering expertise, particularly in internal combustion engines. However, Chinese companies such as BYD and Xpeng built competitive electric vehicles around software, batteries and connected technologies.

Government support through EV subsidies and investments in charging infrastructure further accelerated China's transition.

The result has been a fundamental change in consumer preferences. New energy vehicles accounted for a record 67.8% of Chinese car sales last month, according to the CPCA, reducing the importance of the petrol and diesel segment in which German brands traditionally excelled.

German automakers look to China for their next growth phase Faced with declining market share, German manufacturers are increasingly looking towards China not just as a market to defend but also as a source of technology and engineering capabilities.

Volkswagen has established development capabilities in Hefei, allowing it to design vehicles from start to finish in China.

Both Volkswagen and BMW are also exploring opportunities to export vehicles manufactured there to other Asia-Pacific markets.

The strategy reflects how dramatically the competitive balance has changed. Volkswagen's upcoming ID.Every1 electric vehicle, planned for a European launch in 2027, will use an electric motor manufactured in China.

Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume has acknowledged the shift, saying the company can operate as a Chinese player and compete on similar terms with local manufacturers.

Mercedes-Benz chief executive Ola Källenius has similarly said that withdrawing from China is not an option, despite the increasingly difficult competitive environment.

The consequences extend beyond the fortunes of individual automakers. The industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and is central to the country's manufacturing ecosystem.