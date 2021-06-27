Union road transport ministry has deferred mandatory installation of dual airbags in existing car models by four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior government official told PTI today.

Currently, only the driver's seat airbag is mandatory for existing models of cars.

The ministry had ordered on March 6 to fit existing models manufactured on and after August 31, 2021, with dual airbags, covering both the driver and the front passenger. For new models, vehicles made on or after April 1, 2021 have to follow the same safety rules. The decision was aimed at

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the ministry has decided to defer mandatory installation of front passenger airbags in the existing car models till December 31, 2021, the official told the news agency.

"The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has asked for time. For new models it's already mandatory," the official added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics