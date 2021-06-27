Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mandatory dual front airbag rule for existing models deferred till Dec 31 due to Covid-19

Mandatory dual front airbag rule for existing models deferred till Dec 31 due to Covid-19

Premium
Currently only the driver's seat airbag is mandatory for existing models.
05:01 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Auto manufacturers have asked for more time on account of the Covid-19 pandemic to comply with the rule mandating dual front airbags in existing models

Union road transport ministry has deferred mandatory installation of dual airbags in existing car models by four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior government official told PTI today.

Currently, only the driver's seat airbag is mandatory for existing models of cars.

The ministry had ordered on March 6 to fit existing models manufactured on and after August 31, 2021, with dual airbags, covering both the driver and the front passenger. For new models, vehicles made on or after April 1, 2021 have to follow the same safety rules. The decision was aimed at

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the ministry has decided to defer mandatory installation of front passenger airbags in the existing car models till December 31, 2021, the official told the news agency.

"The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has asked for time. For new models it's already mandatory," the official added.

