Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is rapidly progressing in finalising free-trade agreements (FTAs) with several nations.

FTAs are bilateral trade agreements where two partners reduce eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, as well as liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

“We are fast progressing on our discussions on FTAs with several countries like UK, UAE and Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) countries, Australia and European Union," Goyal said while addressing trade and business stakeholders during Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) on Saturday.

Goyal further said that India and US have agreed to aspire for trade worth $500 billion in future.

“World is looking for a trusted partner and that partner is India's business community," the minister said.

“Every growth parameter is showing extremely exciting future for all of us. Whether it is FDI, forex reserves, foodgrain reserves, agriculture production, manufacturing, all sectors are on a growth path," Goyal added.

He said that as policymakers, the government firmly believe in the capabilities of the business community as well as start-ups that can make India the top economy globally in the next 25-30 years.

“The synergy between the Government and the private sector has injected confidence in people. What India can provide the world, no other country can. A partnership between the people, the private sector and the government is transforming the lives of 130 crore Indians," the Commerce Minister said.

