Fuelled by rise in Seltos, Sonet purchase, Kia India's vehicle sales grow by 48% in January
By recording its highest-ever monthly sales in January, Kia India showed a good start to the year 2023. The company sales grew by 48 per cent at 28,634 units in January
With the rise in auto sales by 48% in January, mainly driven sales of Seltos and Sonet, Kia India witnessed an encouraging start to the year 2023.
