With the rise in auto sales by 48% in January, mainly driven sales of Seltos and Sonet, Kia India witnessed an encouraging start to the year 2023.

The automaker, on Wednesday, said that its wholesales rose by 48 per cent at 28,634 units in January. The company's wholesales stood at 19,319 units a year ago at the same time.

The company informed that two of its key models, ie Seltos and Sonet, witnessed an impressive hike in sales. Seltos and Sonet models' sales stood at 10,470 and 9,261 units during January. Kia Carens stood third in the rankings, followed by Carnival. Around 7,900 units of Kia Carens and 1,003 units of Carnival were sold by the automaker in the January 2023.

Apart from its two best selling model, Kia India also saw the highest-ever monthly sales of Carens.

"We have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products. We also plan to introduce PBVs (purpose-built vehicles) this year for special services in India," said Hardeep Singh Brar - National Head for Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

The company saw a constant rise in its sale in last year. Kia sold a total of 2.54 lakh units of cars in 2022, reported HT Auto. Not only this, the Indian unit also firmed its holding in the exporting sector by exporting around 82,000 units. The company also claimed to be No.1 utility vehicle UV exporter in India.

" The year 2022 has turned out to be one of the best years for Kia India in many terms. The company saw an unflinching and unconditional love from Indian buyers, said Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head Sales Marketing, Kia India to HT Auto.

The automaker's production unit is located in Anantpur,Andhra Pradesh. It has a capacity of three lakh units per annum.

(With agency inputs)