The company informed that two of its key models, ie Seltos and Sonet, witnessed an impressive hike in sales. Seltos and Sonet models' sales stood at 10,470 and 9,261 units during January. Kia Carens stood third in the rankings, followed by Carnival. Around 7,900 units of Kia Carens and 1,003 units of Carnival were sold by the automaker in the January 2023.

