comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 22 2023 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.1 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.1 0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.1 -0.41%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.5 1.24%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,457.7 1.27%
Business News/ Auto News / Further export ban on cattle feed input
Back Back

Further export ban on cattle feed input

 Puja Das

The move is likely, despite requests to not extend the export prohibition from oil industry bodies. The fear is that higher exports may hit milk supplies in the domestic market, driving prices further up.

DORB, which is derived when crude oil is extracted from rice bran, is commonly used in animal nutrition products. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
DORB, which is derived when crude oil is extracted from rice bran, is commonly used in animal nutrition products. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The government may extend its ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran (DORB)—a key ingredient of cattle feed—until March next year to keep milk prices in check, a senior official said.

The move is likely, despite requests to not extend the export prohibition from oil industry bodies.

DORB, which is derived when crude oil is extracted from rice bran, is commonly used in animal nutrition products catering to cattle, poultry, horse, pet care, aquaculture (aquafeed), and swine industries, with approximately 80% used in cattle feed.

The fear is that higher exports may hit milk supplies in the domestic market, driving prices further up.

All-India average retail milk prices in November went up by 6% to 58.4 a litre from 55 a litre during the corresponding period last year.

The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) wrote to the animal husbandry and dairying department, requesting to not extend the ban as “it could have far-reaching negative consequences for multiple sectors".

“Extension of restrictions could adversely affect paddy farmers, hindering them from realizing better returns on their produce. Moreover, the industry benefits from the export of DORB through enhanced raw material availability for processing, leading to better capacity utilization, increased employment, and significant value addition," SEA wrote in the letter, a copy of which is available with Mint.

Additionally, by exporting DORB, India gains a measure of self-sufficiency in oil production.

“India, over the years’ effort, has successfully developed an export market for DORB, primarily serving Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and other Asian countries, positioning us as a reliable supplier in the international market. An abrupt change in export policy risks damaging this hard-earned market standing."

Since the export ban, rice bran processors in eastern India, a significant producer, have been contemplating shutting down operations, which would impact the rice milling industry and reduce rice bran oil production.

With the start of the new season, processing of rice bran has picked up and availability of de-oiled rice bran has improved, which can be seen from the price falling from 18,000 per tonne on 28 July to 13,500 per tonne now, said Ajay Jhunjhunwala, president of SEA.

“In view of these facts and the sharp fall in the price of DORB, we requested the government to lift the ban after 30 November."

Unpredictable weather conditions had also affected the availability of feed and fodder.

Queries sent to the animal husbandry and dairying department remained unanswered at press time.The government banned exports of DORB in July, which is in effect till November-end, amid concerns over increasing exports of the cattle feed amid poor paddy crop prospect, pushing domestic prices up.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Puja Das
Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 10:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹5,6851.24%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,378.71.02%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,559.95-1.07%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,530.75-0.42%
Tata Motors
₹680.950.02%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App