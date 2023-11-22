Further export ban on cattle feed input
The move is likely, despite requests to not extend the export prohibition from oil industry bodies. The fear is that higher exports may hit milk supplies in the domestic market, driving prices further up.
New Delhi: The government may extend its ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran (DORB)—a key ingredient of cattle feed—until March next year to keep milk prices in check, a senior official said.
Next Story
₹5,6851.24%
₹3,378.71.02%
₹1,559.95-1.07%
₹10,530.75-0.42%
₹680.950.02%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message