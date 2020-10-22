Future investment in shared mobility space likely to be compromised, says report

Metro cities in India such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune are among the most congested in the world, which calls for a need to a shift towards shared mobility in urban conglomerates. According to a NITI Aayog report, shared mobility has a number of potential benefits, most of which arise from an increase in system efficiency through higher asset utilization and improved connectivity. The government is also working on national-level guidelines on shared mobility, focusing on pooling services by private car owners, to tackle pollution and de-congest metros.