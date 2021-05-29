Aurrigo is a company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It is testing its latest self-driving technology on public roads in the UK. Compared to other popular self-driving options across the globe, this company is experimenting with busses. The company is testing its autonomous technology with Auto-Shuttles in Cambridge.

According to a statement by the company, it has become the first firm in the UK to undertake testing of a custom-made autonomous vehicle capable of carrying passengers on a main road surrounded by other traffic, including cars, lorries, vans, bikes and pedestrians. The vehicle will be able to seat 10 people outside of social distancing restrictions.

Passengers recruited for the project will be able to use an Aurrigo App that will allow them to be picked-up at a number of locations across the 2-mile test route.

View Full Image The driverless bus is being tested in Cambridge, UK.

“This is another major milestone in the journey towards making autonomous vehicles a reality on our roads," explained David Keene, Chief Executive Officer of Aurrigo.

“We’ve completed successful trials in city centres, in retirement complexes and at major golf tournaments, but this is the first time these vehicles will be sharing the route with everyday traffic.

“The shuttles, which have been designed and manufactured at our Advanced Engineering Centre in Coventry, will operate the 20-minute journey around the West Cambridge route. They will run autonomously for the majority of the route using our in-house developed Auto-Stack™ driving software and the latest LIDAR and camera technology to identify potential hazards as they move around."

He continued: “Our technology will help provide new transport solutions for city centres, shopping and care facilities, airports and heritage sites. The trial in Cambridge is the next step in proving it."

The vehicles claims to have a range of over 120 miles (over 193 km). The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle is a conventionally driven electric and autonomous vehicle, with its composite frame powered by a 22kW electric motor.

The company claims the bus has an external design that is replicated inside, creating a safe environment for up to 10 people to sit once Covid-19 social distancing is relaxed. This includes space for wheelchair users that can access the vehicle via an automatically deployed ramp.

“Self-driving vehicles present a number of opportunities for the UK, from providing safer, greener and more reliable transport services to creating tens of thousands of well-paid and skilled jobs across the nation," commented Rachel Maclean MP.

“This project is hugely exciting and is an example of how self-driving vehicles could make it easier for people to travel on the UK’s future public transport network."

