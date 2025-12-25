Govt may double FY27 auto PLI funds to bump up disbursal lag, but application window unlikely to reopen

Their request is unlikely to go through, given that the procedure to amend the scheme requires the union cabinet’s approval.

“We have received a proposal from these companies to reopen the PLI window, but that is not going to move ahead. Making changes to the PLI scheme now is a long process, it requires cabinet approval,” said a senior government official, one of the two people cited above.

These companies have argued that they were not eligible for these incentives when the scheme was launched in 2021, and have since become eligible. They have pitched that reopening of the window will bring in investments in EV manufacturing, deepen value-addition in critical components, and create jobs amid the energy transition in the auto sector.

Ather Energy, Euler Motors and River Mobility have invested substantially in research and development and have indigenized production.