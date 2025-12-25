Govt may double FY27 auto PLI funds to bump up disbursal lag, but application window unlikely to reopen

New Delhi: The government is mulling a significant ramp-up in funding for its flagship auto manufacturing incentive, with the upcoming Union Budget likely to nearly double allocations for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components to about ₹5,500 crore in FY27 from ₹2,800 crore this fiscal year, according to two people aware of the discussions. This will underscore policy continuity in India’s electric vehicle (EV)-led transition, even as disbursals trail targets and newer automakers remain excluded.