As the delivery status of Ola Electric's much-awaited scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, gets confirmed for December 15, 2021, its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal today said " Gaddi nikal chuki! (vehicle has departed)".

Aggarwal also shared a video that showed Ola Electric scooters being readied for delivery in its Futurefactory. At the end of the video, a truck carrying Ola Electric scooters can be seen leaving the factory for the final delivery.

The Ola CEO had last week thanked its customers for their patience due to the prolonged delay in the actual deliveries from the day of announcement and bookings.

The Ola Electric scooters are being manufactured at the company's Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.

Bhavish also shared a tweet by one of the Ola scooter customers, who said his OLA S1 Pro delivery has been confirmed for December 15. “Have been invited for a special delivery event in #Namma #Bengaluru for the first 50 S1 Pro customers," said the user named Sidharth Reddy.

On Saturday, Bhavish had tweeted that “nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed!"

Nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed!! 🙂🚀 pic.twitter.com/4NzudheS58 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 11, 2021

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm started the test rides in November after launching S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August.

The company unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). Ola CEO had confirmed earlier that the company has received over one million bookings for these two scooters.

