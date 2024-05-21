Auto News
EVs or hybrids? For Nitin Gadkari, the answer lies in ethanol
Alisha Sachdev 6 min read 21 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Gadkari's proposal to the finance minister makes a case for a ‘favourable incentive framework’ specifically for flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) and flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEVs), where manufacturers with lesser emissions can effectively earn carbon credits.
The all-electric vision for Indian roads is undergoing a gradual shift, as hybrids charm buyers, and ethanol-powered flex fuel vehicles gain favour in government.
