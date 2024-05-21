EVs or hybrids? For Nitin Gadkari, the answer lies in ethanol

"Strong hybrid allows us to do any of the electrified technologies in the shortest period of time, because it already has a full electric powertrain", said Vikram Gulati, country head, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "If there's a consumer out there who has a choice of much more fuel-efficient technologies, which have implications for the society as these vehicles will be around for the next 15 years, the government and industry should be enabled to make that choice. Hybrids can give 40-50% higher fuel efficiency compared to gasoline engines", Gulati added.