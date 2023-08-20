Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme on 22 Aug

Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme on 22 Aug

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • The programme aims to provide car buyers a way to compare vehicles on crash safety

A Maruti S-Presso during a crash test conducted by Global NCAP

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on 22 August 2023. The launch will mark a step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

The programme aims to provide car buyers a way to compare vehicles on crash safety. Under Bharat NCAP, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars for testing as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on how they perform in the tests, cars will be awarded star ratings for adult occupants and child occupants. People looking to buy a car will be able to use these ratings to compare the safety levels of various vehicles before deciding which one to buy.

Demand for safer cars is expected to increase as a result, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customers’ needs. With higher safety standards, Indian cars also will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of Indian car manufacturers. The programme aims to develop a safety-sensitive car market in India, the ministry said.

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
