India will soon get its second-longest expressway . The new Ganga Expressway will run across the breadth of the state of Uttar Pradesh and will connect some major cities in the state. Details of the new expressway were recently confirmed and the state government has even claimed that over 80% of the land acquisition for the new highway is complete.

The entire Ganga Expressway project is expected to cost over ₹36,000 crore and the construction is slated to begin in September this year.

Here are details about the new expressway:

Location and Connectivity

The Ganga Expressway will be approximately 594 kms long, according to the Uttar Pradesh govt.

The starting point of the Ganga Expressway is from N.H. 334, in district Meerut and it will end in district Prayagraj at the byepass of (N.H.-2).

The districts that will be connected using the new expressway includes Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Additionally, Around 519 villages will be connected to the expressway.

Once the expressway is made operations, the travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj is expected to be cut short from the current 10-11 hours to just 6-7 hours with the help of the expressway.

Features of the Expressway

The expressway will be fully access-controlled. Vehicles will only be permitted to enter or exit the expressway via specific toll plazas. There will be two main toll plazas, one is Meerut and the other in Prayagraj. Along the way, there will be 15 ramp toll plazas.

The top speed has been set at 120 kmph which is the highest permissible speed in India.

Width of expressway – This expressway will be of 06 lanes (expandable up to 08 lanes) and all the structures will be constructed of 08 lane width. Width of ROW (Right of Way) of the expressway is proposed as 120M.

A service road of 3.75 M width will be constructed at one side of the expressway in the staggered form so that residents of nearby villages of the project area may get smooth transportation.

An airstrip will also be constructed on the expressway which will enable Indian Air Force planes to make emergency landings. The air stip will be constructed in Sultanpur district.

