Gas engines, and the people behind them, are cast aside for electric vehicles

Today, electric cars account for less than 5% of global vehicle sales. Mercedes-Benz AG said Thursday it is gearing up to go all-electric by the end of the decade. General Motors Co. has said it aims to convert nearly its entire vehicle lineup to fully electric by 2035. Executives have said they don’t intend to develop any new gas engines. “I don’t know where to spend money on them anymore," GM President Mark Reuss said last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}