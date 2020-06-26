Gemopai Electric launches single seat e-scooter Miso at Rs44,000

Gemopai Electric launches single seat e-scooter Miso at Rs44,0001 min read . 01:35 PM IST
- The electric scooter can go up to 75 km on one full charge, says Gemopai Electric
- Miso can be charged up to 90% in two hours
NEW DELHI : Gemopai Electric on Friday launched mini e-scooter Miso, which is priced at Rs44,000.
The single seat electric scooter can go up to 75 km on one full charge, the company said in a statement.
The scooter can be charged up to 90% in two hours, added Gemopai Electric.
Gemopai Electric is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric.
“As we battle crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting," Gemopai Electric co-founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement.
Miso is the ultimate solution for customers who require a hassle free ride to their daily needs, Singh added.
The company has opened pre-booking of the mini scooter with deliveries to begin from July.
“With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride," Singh said.
The electric scooter does not require a licence or RTO permit and has a maximum speed of 25 kmph. It comes with two trims, one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg load and another with just the seat.
