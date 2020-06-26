Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Auto News >Gemopai Electric launches single seat e-scooter Miso at Rs44,000
The electric scooter comes with two trims, one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg load and another with just the seat.

Gemopai Electric launches single seat e-scooter Miso at Rs44,000

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Written By Rajendra Saxena

  • The electric scooter can go up to 75 km on one full charge, says Gemopai Electric
  • Miso can be charged up to 90% in two hours

NEW DELHI : Gemopai Electric on Friday launched mini e-scooter Miso, which is priced at Rs44,000.

Gemopai Electric on Friday launched mini e-scooter Miso, which is priced at Rs44,000.

The single seat electric scooter can go up to 75 km on one full charge, the company said in a statement.

The single seat electric scooter can go up to 75 km on one full charge, the company said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The scooter can be charged up to 90% in two hours, added Gemopai Electric.

Gemopai Electric is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric.

“As we battle crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting," Gemopai Electric co-founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement.

Miso is the ultimate solution for customers who require a hassle free ride to their daily needs, Singh added.

The company has opened pre-booking of the mini scooter with deliveries to begin from July.

“With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride," Singh said.

The electric scooter does not require a licence or RTO permit and has a maximum speed of 25 kmph. It comes with two trims, one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg load and another with just the seat.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated