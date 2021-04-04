General Motors’ (GM) is putting electric engines into its marquee Hummer SUVs and adding some advanced tech features to it. The company announced two new SUVs on April 3 — the Hummer Pick Up and SUV. Both the SUVs were first unveiled in October last year and GM is ambitiously calling these SUVs the “world’s first supertruck".

The claim may not be too far off either. The trucks have a new “Crab Walk" feature, which allows the vehicle to drive diagonally at low speeds. The system really seems like a godsend for those who struggle to parallel park, or to get out of other difficult situations. The new SUVs are part of 30 new electric vehicles that GM is expected to announce by the end of 2025.

The Hummer EV SUV and Pick Up also have an “Extract Mode", which can literally raise the trucks off the wheelbase by about six inches, using their air suspension systems. You can see that this is specifically meant for off-roading and other situations where large obstacles might be a regular occurrence.

But the tech inside doesn’t end with this. The EVs have self-drive features on “compatible roads". GM hasn’t said what level of autonomy the trucks have, but the mention of “compatible roads" would suggest something similar to autonomous driving features on Volvo’s XC60 or XC40 that we can get here in India too. The cars may allow users to take their hands off the wheels temporarily, while the car manoeuvres across properly lane-marked roads.

The trucks also have 13.4-inch touchscreen displays for the center console and 12.3-inch instrument clusters. Hummer claims the cars will offer a driving range of about 400 miles (approximately 640km) with their 800-volt battery packs. There’s also 350 kW fast charging support, which allows drivers to get 100 miles worth of charge in 10 minutes. The Hummer EV SUV and Pick Up will be some of the first vehicles to use GM’s in-house Ultium platform for electric vehicles.

