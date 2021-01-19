General Motors teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

DETROIT :
General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft's Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialise its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale."
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft's Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialise its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale."
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than USD 2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about USD 30 billion.
Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been a leader in driverless technology and got the go-ahead from California late last year to test its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers.
Shares in GM jumped more than 8 per cent in early trading, to USD 54.07.