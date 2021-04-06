General Motors Co. is about to enter the electric-pickup battle and will officially talk about its future truck at an event at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

GM President Mark Reuss will host a virtual event at noon Eastern time, announcing that Factory Zero, as the Hamtramck facility is now called, will build the electric GMC Hummer SUV and a pickup, said the people, who asked not to be named because the news hasn’t been released.

The pickup has been planned as part of a family of large trucks and SUVs that will be built in the plant using GM’s Ultium battery pack. The Detroit automaker has already shown the Hummer pickup and SUV. Other vehicles will be built using the battery pack as Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra pushes her goal of selling only electric vehicles by 2035.

GM spokesman Dan Flores declined to comment.

The company’s shares have been on the rise for the past year as Barra’s electrification push gains credibility with investors. The stock is up 42% this year and has really gained momentum since the company unveiled its electric-vehicle plan in January at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. GM teased the electric pickup at that presentation.

The field for electric pickups will grow quickly in the next several years with the arrival of Tesla Inc.’s Cybertruck, an electric F-150 from Ford Motor Co., and several others from startups like Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

