General Motors to recall 4.5 lakh SUVs, pickups due to issue with low brake fluid warning light

American automotive manufacturing company, General Motors, is set to recall nearly 4.5 lakh vehicles including pickups, SUVs, etc due to issue with low brake fluid warning light

PTI
Published21 Sep 2024, 07:08 AM IST
General Motors has recalled more than 449,000 SUVs, pickups due to issue with low brake fluid warning light
General Motors has recalled more than 449,000 SUVs, pickups due to issue with low brake fluid warning light(REUTERS)

General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban 1500, 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL models.

The agency said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

A free software update will be provided to vehicle owners.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct 28. Vehicle owners can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsGeneral Motors to recall 4.5 lakh SUVs, pickups due to issue with low brake fluid warning light

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,125.001,775.00
      Chennai
      75,131.001,821.00
      Delhi
      75,283.001,853.00
      Kolkata
      75,135.001,725.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.